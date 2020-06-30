Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,997,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 326,190 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,789,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 864,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,841,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 578,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HGV. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

