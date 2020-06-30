LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann Sells 4,000 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

