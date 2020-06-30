Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $27,987,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 737,284 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 57.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

