Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,124,128 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a current ratio of 48.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.