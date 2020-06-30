Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Universal worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 195,041 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.67. Universal Corp has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $63.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

