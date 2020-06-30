Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,366 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after buying an additional 274,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,165,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,982,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 560,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,159 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 572,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $4,661,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,294,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,008 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

