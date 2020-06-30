Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Andrew T. Robinson Sells 2,500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew T. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 1st, Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $183,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $87.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

