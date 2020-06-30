APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,021 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 289.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCII opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.