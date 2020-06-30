APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,021 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 289.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCII opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning
APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning
Momo Inc Stake Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.
Momo Inc Stake Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.
Kohl’s Co. Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.
Kohl’s Co. Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,876 Shares of Argo Group
Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,876 Shares of Argo Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report