Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.60). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSA. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.