Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.60). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSA. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning
APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning
Momo Inc Stake Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.
Momo Inc Stake Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.
Kohl’s Co. Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.
Kohl’s Co. Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.
APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co.
APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,876 Shares of Argo Group
Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,876 Shares of Argo Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report