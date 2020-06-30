Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 458 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackline alerts:

In related news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $3,853,292.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,410.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,865,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,926 shares of company stock worth $7,743,589. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -125.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.