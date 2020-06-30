Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Major Shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Acquires 49,000 Shares of Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $360,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,601,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,145,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 25,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $172,750.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 178,717 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $1,315,357.12.

On Thursday, June 4th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 7,610 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $59,814.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 117,489 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $889,391.73.

On Sunday, May 31st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 1,797 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $14,286.15.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 90,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $732,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

