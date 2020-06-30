Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Major Shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Purchases 7,610 Shares

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $59,814.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,601,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,446,304.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 49,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $360,640.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 25,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $172,750.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 178,717 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $1,315,357.12.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 117,489 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $889,391.73.

On Sunday, May 31st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 1,797 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $14,286.15.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 90,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $732,600.00.

PSTI stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTI shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

