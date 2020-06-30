Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 202.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 163.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $2,663,000.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.71. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BECN shares. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

