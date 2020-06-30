Insider Selling: Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Sells $204,750.00 in Stock

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Urban One stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $942.65 million, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Urban One Inc has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

