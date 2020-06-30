APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 184,922 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,922 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.73. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.