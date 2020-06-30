Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.40% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,454,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $21,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 19,748.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 812,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 808,704 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,209,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 538,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

