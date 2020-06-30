APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 39,708 Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,708 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.26% of Arch Coal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arch Coal by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

In related news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $442.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.