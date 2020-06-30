Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 275.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,926 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 349,010 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Halliburton worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Scotiabank downgraded Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

NYSE HAL opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

