APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 108,800 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 494.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Stantec worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 112.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 328,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 174,100 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 985.8% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 424,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

NYSE STN opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

