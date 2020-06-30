APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 440.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 936,425 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,308,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

