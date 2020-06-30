APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.35 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $7,029,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

