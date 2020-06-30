APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Marcus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marcus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Marcus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Marcus by 53.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

MCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE MCS opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.