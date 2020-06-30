APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 190,277 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 482.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,277 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $84,193,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,948 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 264.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,414,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,000 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $43,821,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,288 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SJR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.63%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

