APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,019,632 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,019,632 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $58,043,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,490,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 111.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26.
Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.