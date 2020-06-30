APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,019,632 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,019,632 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $58,043,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,490,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 111.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

