APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,928,000 after buying an additional 338,686 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

