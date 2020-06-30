APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 22,949 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Eaton Vance worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

