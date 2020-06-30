APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $3.88 Million in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 213.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.60. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

