Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Position Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.