Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 8,724 Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of XOMA worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in XOMA by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 845,463 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $2,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. XOMA Corp has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOMA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

