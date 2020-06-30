APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 46,700 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 151.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.19% of Colliers International Group worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

