APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,997,000 after buying an additional 7,319,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Yum China by 5,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,929,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,017 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum China by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,358 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

