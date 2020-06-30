APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 350,254 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 449.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,254 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

