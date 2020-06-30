APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 80,336 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,336 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.27% of OSI Systems worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

