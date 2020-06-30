APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 27.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

