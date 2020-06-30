APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,413 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 165.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.