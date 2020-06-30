APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 66.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.