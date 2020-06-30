APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,532 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $809,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.