Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 49,128 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in National General were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National General by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of National General by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of National General during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGHC opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. National General Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.83.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of National General in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

