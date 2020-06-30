Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,586 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Castlight Health worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 121,058 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,071,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,486 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 33.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 630,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 469,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Castlight Health Inc has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 58.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.