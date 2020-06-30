Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $176.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.83. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.