Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 121,536 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,536 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.31% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,091.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Wedbush raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

