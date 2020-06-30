Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $217,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Neogen by 256.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Neogen by 10.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.74. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,280,805.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,646. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.