Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 11,611 BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

