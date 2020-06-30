LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,861 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 807,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.99 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.