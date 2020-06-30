Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 457,124 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Aduro BioTech worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 332.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 144,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,110 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

ADRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

ADRO opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Aduro BioTech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.