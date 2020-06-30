Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Kraton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kraton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kraton by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.12. Kraton Corp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

