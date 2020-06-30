Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 33,649 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hanger were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,057,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $112,022,000 after buying an additional 245,541 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanger by 50.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,954,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 653,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanger by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 81,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,844 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Hanger Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $233.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

