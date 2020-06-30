Two Sigma Investments LP Has $235,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,714,464 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 72.3% in the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,214,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,498 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 96.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 821,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,257,000 after buying an additional 80,124 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

