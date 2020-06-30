Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,961 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Servicesource International worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 70.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Servicesource International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SREV shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In other Servicesource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 540,400 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $659,288.00. Also, Director Robin L. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 938,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,937 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

