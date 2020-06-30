Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 18,601 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,601 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,089,000. Dumont Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,401,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,127,000. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 132.3% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 382,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 117.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $530.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli acquired 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PAR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

